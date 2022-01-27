Hey Sinamika: Prabhas unveils new song Praanam; Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal's track is soft & soothing

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika have released the lyrical video of the romantic song Praanam featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The melodious track has been written by Madhan Karky, with composition by Govind Vasantha.

The song released by Prabhas talks about the joy one feels when we discover our soul mate corrupted with the agony of not being able to define the special relationship.

Check out the post below:

Talking about the song, Hey Sinamika director Brinda revealed, “While Achamillai was an upbeat dance number, Praanam will take you into an emotional and reflective mood. This song is a beautiful rendition that will surely make listeners reminiscence their own relationships. Dulquer and Kajal have done a fantastic job and I am sure the audience will connect with this heartfelt tribute to love and friendship.”

Meanwhile, Composer Govind Vasantha has shared his experience of composing this beautiful track in the following words, "Thozhi is one of the most favorite compositions of not only this film but of my career. When I met Brinda master, about 6 months before the shoot, she casually said that she wanted a very good melodious song. When I started composing the song, I added a rain effect element at the beginning of the song just to give it a romantic feel. I was so happy that Brinda master retained the rain effect in the song and created the scene according to the song.”

The film marks the directorial debut of Brinda after a successful stint as a choreographer and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. Produced and Presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika is slated to release in cinemas on 25th February.

