Hey Sinamika Movie Review: A romantic tale that is close to reality

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Brinda Gopal

Rating: 2.5/5

Written by: Bhavana Sharma

Hey! Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal hit the big screens today, March 03, 2022, and fans of the film are super excited about it. The Tamil-language romantic drama, which released in other languages as well has been one anticipated film and it really is a feel-good entertainer. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brinda and expectations on it is huge.

Aryan(Dulquer Salman) and Mouna(Aditi Rao) are a couple and they have been having a good life together. But the overly sweet and possessive behaviour of Aryan does not go well with Mouna. Disturbed by all that's been happening, she approaches a psychologist named Malar(Kajal Aggarwal) and asks her to woo her husband so that she can take a divorce. But Malar falls in love with Aryan and creates more problems. What will Aryan do? Will he fall for Malar or leave Mouna?

All the three actors have outdone their performances and they looked really great together. It is Aditi Rao Hydari who stole the show with her performance. She showed all the emotions amazingly well. Jealousy, frustration, love, pain...she showed them well. Dulquer has definitely given a good show but the last half of the film is his win. Kajal too plays a key role and she has done her performance as good as the other leading lady of the flick.

Costumes in the film are definitely a big asset. They increase the beauty of the moment, and the screen, by adding beautiful colours to the frame. Director Brinda put the story together really well and the story makes so much sense to the couples now. The director conveyed a message that the differences between the couples should be sorted out properly without involving a third person in between.

The music is decent and so was the camera work. All the actors were styled horribly. Dialogues and Telugu dubbing is decent. The editing should have been a lot better and crisp. Right in the beginning itself, there's some spark missing in the narration and it could have been dealt with in a better way. There's a need for a lot of emotion for the director to connect.

On the whole, Hey Sinamika is a one time watch this weekend and it has some romantic scenes between the couple to pep up your weekend. Dulquer, Aditi and Kajal are definitely a spark on the screen.

