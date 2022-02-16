Hey Sinamika Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi, Kajal Aggarwal starrer focuses on complicated love & friendship

The trailer of the much-awaited romantic comedy film, Hey Sinamika is finally out. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, Hey Sinamika trailer looks every bit intriguing. It promises a feel-good flick at the same time is filled with a mix of emotions.

The trailer of the movie has been released and is loaded with comedy, emotions and everything that will connect with young audience. It takes us into the lives of Mouna(Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story.

Top choreographer Brinda Master is making her directorial debut with 'Hey Sinamika' and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in store for them. The Tamil film also includes K Bhagyaraj, Kushbu Sundar, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Nakshatra Nagesh, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay among others as a part of the cast.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan, for the first time, has also sung a song in Tamil for the film.

Check out the trailer below that has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada:

The much-awaited film has music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman. Radha Sridhar is the editor while the story is penned by Madhan Karky. Apparently, the title of the film is inspired by a song of Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. The word Sinamika also means 'angry girls' and this fits perfectly with the film's storyline.

Produced and presented by Jio Studios along with Viacom18, Global One Studios, the film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U'

Hey Sinamika is scheduled to be released on 3rd March 2022.

