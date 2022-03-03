Hey Sinamika Twitter Review: Netizens hail Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari & Kajal's chemistry

Tamil- Telugu film Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by Brinda Gopal, hit the big screens today. The film is receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. #HeySinamika has been trending on Twitter today and the netizens have been sharing their reviews about the film.

Most of the tweets have also highlighted Dulquer's performance and his sparkling chemistry with Kajal and Aditi, calling it stirring. Audiences have given a special to Aditi for her commendable performance. While concept, storyline, performances of the cast, music impressed some, a few others wrote that the film couldn't stand up to all the expectations.

Check out Twitterati reactions here:

Aryan(Dulquer Salman) and Mouna(Aditi Rao) are a happy couple but disturbed by his sweet and possessive behaviour, she asks Malar(Kajal Aggarwal) to woo her husband so that she can take a divorce. But Malar falls in love with Aryan and creates more problems.

The film marks the directorial debut of Brinda after a successful stint as a choreographer. Produced and Presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika has Govind Vasantha composing songs and Dulquer Salmaan has also sung the first Tamil song Achamillai for this film.

