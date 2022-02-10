Hey Sinamika's Megham Song Out: Dulquer Salmaan & Aditi Rao Hydari's new track is upbeat & full of energy

A new track titled Megham from Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming Hey Sinamika released today. The song features Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari and will take you on a ride of love, laughter and crazy dance moves. Going by the video, the duo seems madly in love.

Meghan is crooned by Govind, who became a sensation with the popular music of the film 96 and is written by Madhan Karky. The song starts as a soulful number, then goes on to be an upbeat number with high-energy dance moves. Megham is choreographed by Brinda Master, who is also directing the film.

The lead actors interacted with the media as the Megham song was released and opened up about the song. Talking about the song Dulquer said, “Megham has a very upbeat and fresh vibe to it. It’s a high-energy number and Aditi and I had a blast dancing on this song to Brinda Master’s choreography.”

Aditi adds, “Megham is a peppy number and promises to instantly boost your mood. The music by Govind Vasantha is just phenomenal. Dulquer and I had a great time shooting for this song.”

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika is jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The two songs from the film Achamillai and Thozi, which had been released, received a blockbuster response from the audiences. Hey Sinamika, which was scheduled to release on February 25, will now hit theatres on March 3.

