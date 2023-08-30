'Hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night': When Nagarjuna Akkineni called up Naga Chaitanya over dating rumors

It's very common for celebrities to get linked up with co-stars on a daily basis. This is something that runs by default in the film industry. Let's go back in time when tinsel Town was taken by fire with rumors of Naga Chaitanya and Anushka Shetty's engagement in 2017. And how eventually, Chay's father Nagarjuna reacted to them. The Akkineni actor shared the trio had a good laugh on the rumors.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's advice to Naga Chaitanya on link-ups and engagement rumors with Anushka Shetty

In an interview with Times of India, Nagarjuna Akkineni shared how he reacted to the Naga Chaitanya and Anushka Shetty's engagement rumors. The actor also revealed that he gave his son a big advice about these relationship rumors. Nagarjuna shared that he told Chay that the more popular he gets, the more he has to face such rumors.

Naga Chaitanya was quoted saying to TOI, "his first tryst with the bad press was when he was doing his first film Josh. Someone had written about him having an affair with someone or getting drunk or some such thing... It got him worked up all night. When I woke up at 5:45 am, he was up and waiting for me. He asked me what will happen now, what to do about it. I told him, 'you wanted to be an actor, you are going to become one, so from now on, this will be life."

Nagarjuna also shared the story behind the engagement rumors of Chay and Anushka and said, "Yes, that too. He was shooting in Switzerland when that rumor spread. I called him up early morning and said, 'hey, you got engaged to Anushka last night and you didn't even tell me...' He said, 'Woah, really...' and laughed aloud. I called anushka too and we all had a good laugh."

For the unversed, over that time, Nagarjuna was also linked up with Anushka Shetty after their sizzling chemistry in several movies like Don, Super, Damarukam and etc.



Upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya has teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame. According to reports, the actor will be portraying the role of a fisherman in the movie. It is said that the yet-to-be-titled film will be made on a grand budget under the production house Geetha Arts. The makers are also planning to rope in some of the industry's best technicians and actors.

