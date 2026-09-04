Hi actor Kavin names twin daughter and son Theolina and Thiyan Leo: ‘Filled our lives with double joy’

Kavin recently hit the big screen with his film Hi , co-starring and produced by Nayanthara. Amid the film’s run at the box office, the actor also shared a major update about his personal life, welcoming his twin children, Theolina Kavin and Thiyan Leo Kavin.

Kavin names his twin kids Theolina and Thiyan Leo

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Taking to social media, Kavin shared pictures of his children’s feet, unveiling their names. The actor said, “Thank God. We have named our children Theolina Kavin and Thiyan Leo Kavin.”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, on July 30, 2026, Kavin announced that he had become a father after welcoming twins with his wife, Monica David. Sharing the update, the actor penned, “Thank you to the Lord who has filled our lives with double joy. A boy child and a girl child have been born to us.”

For those unaware, Kavin and Monica tied the knot on August 20, 2023. The actor’s wife is a private school teacher. Now, three years later, the duo have become parents.

Kavin’s work front

Kavin was last seen in a lead role in the romantic comedy-drama Hi. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film stars Nayanthara as the co-star and co-producer. The film follows Mayil, a timid young man who dreams of a love marriage and runs away to Chennai when his parents pressure him into an arranged marriage. There, he meets Devayani, a young woman who has also fled her hometown to escape an unhappy arranged marriage.

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As they become close friends, Mayil falls in love with Devayani but hesitates to confess his feelings when she plans to move to London. To keep her from leaving, Mayil lies that Devayani is pregnant with his child, setting off a series of complications as their families push them toward marriage. As Devayani grows closer to Mayil’s family, the truth about their deception eventually comes out, leaving both families hurt.

Meanwhile, Devayani reconnects with her estranged mother and learns the truth behind her childhood abandonment. After discovering that Mayil has loved her all along, Devayani returns to Chennai, confesses her feelings, and the two finally unite.

Apart from the main leads, the movie features Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, VTV Ganesh, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Kavin will star in the tentatively titled Kavin09, a fantasy romantic comedy alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sandy Master.

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