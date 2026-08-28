Hi Movie Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Nayanthara and Kavin starrer rom-com film

Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles was released in theatres on August 28, 2026. Directed by Vishnu Edavan, the film marks his directorial debut after working as an assistant director with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Let’s take a look at what audiences have to say about the film.

Hi Movie Twitter Review

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One user praised Kavin , saying that his performance was truly on another level. The user added that the film was a hit. Another netizen described Hi as a watchable film and rated it 3 out of 5. They felt that the first half was somewhat average, while the second half was comparatively enjoyable.

According to them, the latter portion blended fun and emotion in a way that could appeal to family audiences. They highlighted the casting as one of the film’s major strengths, particularly praising Bhagyaraj’s character.

The person also appreciated Radikaa Sarathkumar’s performance in the emotional scenes and noted that even some of the smaller characters added to the viewing experience. Jen Martin’s background score was said to have made an impact in a few portions. However, the viewer felt that the biggest drawback was the story, which they considered very outdated, along with a screenplay that followed a familiar style. They clarified that it was not a bad film but suggested that audiences who went in without high expectations might enjoy Hi.

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A third viewer felt that the first half moved at a somewhat slow pace and that there was not much to connect with initially. They also felt that Kavin’s Coimbatore dialect did not suit him well and ultimately described the film as average.

Another viewer gave Hi a rating of 3.75 out of 5, saying that the first half worked very well without any noticeable lag and that the comedy landed effectively. They particularly praised Kavin’s portrayal of Mayilsamy, describing his innocence as a major highlight that worked well on screen. They also complimented Nayanthara ’s portrayal of Devayani, appreciating her appearance and presence in the film.

Here are the reactions:

More about Hi

Hi follows Mayilsamy, a young man who faces repeated disappointments in love and marriage. While searching for a suitable match, he meets Devayani, an unconventional woman who rejects his proposal.

However, circumstances eventually lead the two to get married despite their one-sided relationship. The film explores whether Mayilsamy can turn this unexpected marriage into a genuine love story. Alongside Nayanthara and Kavin, the film features late actor Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, and Radikaa Sarathkumar in key roles.

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