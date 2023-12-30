Hi Nanna OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani's emotional drama online

Hi Nanna, Nani's most recent film was a box office hit when it was released on December 7, 2023. It was produced by C. V. Mohan, Vijender Reddy Teegala, K.S. Murthy and directed by Shouryuv. Hi Nanna is a compassionate representation of father-daughter interactions and modern love.

Now, the wait is finally over for those who couldn't catch it in cinemas—Hi Nanna is all set to premiere on Netflix on January 4th, 2024! Netflix made the official announcement about the OTT release through their social media channels, sharing a poster with the caption: "Love is in the air, and so is our excitement! Join @nameisnani and @mrunalthakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna." Hi Nanna to release on Netflix on January 4th, 2024

Fans can rejoice as Hi Nanna will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

More About Nani’s Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is touted as a romantic drama that beautifully blends the complexities of a father-daughter bond with a tender love story. The film boasts an impressive cast, including the ever-charming Nani and the delightful Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. They are joined by Jayaram, Angad Bedi, and other prominent actors who brought their unique flair to the narrative.

Shruti Haasan also makes a special appearance in the film, adding another layer of intrigue. The soundtrack, featuring melodious songs like Samayama, Gaaju Bomma, and Odiyamma, has garnered immense popularity.

Produced by Vyra Entertainments under the guidance of Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala. Sanu John Varghese handles the film's cinematography, while Praveen Antony has edited the film.

Check out the Nani’s Hi Nanna movie trailer below

Upcoming Projects of Nani and Mrunal Thakur

Nani's journey after Hi Nanna is packed with exciting ventures. He will next be seen in Vivek Athreya's upcoming action-drama film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film boasts an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, and Sai Kumar. DVV Danayya bankrolls the film under his production banner, DVV Entertainments, while the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Murali G handles the cinematography, and Karthika Srinivas takes care of the editing.

Mrunal Thakur has a diverse lineup of projects ahead of him. She will next be seen in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Aravind. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and explores the story of a woman stalked by a mysterious admirer.

Sita Ramam's leading lady will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film with Parasuram, titled Family Star. This action-entertainer also features Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles.