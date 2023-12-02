Hi Nanna: Runtime, censor certification, release date; All you need to know about Nani-Mrunal Thakur starrer

Nani's much-anticipated upcoming film, Hi Nanna, helmed by Shouryuv, is finally set for release. Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the movie has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The makers recently obtained a censor certificate for the film, and in the latest update, the runtime, censor certification, and other details of Nani's Hi Nanna have been revealed.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 7th, 2023, as announced earlier this year. The storyline of Hi Nanna revolves around Nani concealing some details about his past from his daughter, a theme that is prominently featured in the movie.

While the film heavily emphasizes the core bond and relationship between a devoted father and his loving child, it also delves into a broken relationship and a budding new love story between them. The trailer also features a fleeting glimpse of Shruti Haasan.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has viewed the film and certified it with a U rating, indicating that it is suitable for unrestricted public viewing. After the CBFC-mandated modifications, the film's runtime is approximately 1 hour and 55 minutes.

More about Nani Hi Nanna movie

Hi Nanna is touted as a romantic drama that explores the father-daughter relationship with a romantic undertone. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and many more prominent roles alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

Shruti Haasan also appears in a cameo role. The recently released songs, Samayama, Gaaju Bomma, and Odiyamma, have garnered considerable attention and popularity.

Check out the peppy song Odiyamma from the Hi Nanna movie below

Under the auspices of Vyra Entertainments, Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala are the producers of Hi Nanna. Sanu John Varghese handled the film's cinematography, while Praveen Antony oversaw the editing. The trailer, released earlier this year, received positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Check out Nani’s Hi Nanna film trailer below

The film is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Upcoming projects of Nani, Mrunal Thakur

Nani's most recent film appearance was in the 2022 Srikanth Odela-directed movie Dasara. The movie's cast included Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, and others in prominent roles. The audience gave the movie mixed reviews, praising the lead actors' performances.

Mrunal Thakur's most recent on-screen appearance was alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's 2022 film Sita Ramam. The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhoomika Chawla, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and others in prominent roles.

