Hi Nanna Success Party Photos: Makers celebrate Nani, Mrunal Thakur starrer’s triumph with cast and crew

Natural Star Nani’s latest film Hi Nanna, helmed by debutant Shouryuv, hit the theaters on December 7th, this year. The film features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Nassar, Shruti Haasan and many more in prominent roles.

The film garnered widespread positive responses at the time of release, especially for the performances by the lead actors, as well as the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. In the latest update, the cast and crew of the film had an intimate party to celebrate the film’s success. Vyra Entertainments, who bankrolled the film, took to their official social media handle to share pictures from the event.

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna follows the story of a father and his daughter. It also adds a special touch of romance, all tied together with a common theme. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala have funded the movie, with Sanu Varghese handling the camera work. Praveen Anthony took charge of editing the film.

Nani and Mrunal Thakur on the workfront

After Hi Nanna, Nani will next be seen in Vivek Athreya’s upcoming action drama film titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, and Sai Kumar in prominent roles.

DVV Danayya bankrolls the film under his production banner DVV Entertainments while the music for the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Murali G works the camera for the film and Karthika Srinivas takes care of the film’s editing.

As for Mrunal Thakur, she will next be seen in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan, which is helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Aravind. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is understood to follow the story of the eponymous character who is stalked by an unknown admirer.

Apart from that, the Sita Ramam actress will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in his upcoming film with Parasuram titled Family Star. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and also features Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles.

