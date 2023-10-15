Hi Nanna Teaser OUT: Nani is set to sway hearts with this father-daughter film; Mrunal Thakur appears as graceful as ever

Natural star Nani was last seen in an action-drama film Dasara starring Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles. Soon after the film’s release, it was announced that Nani would be featured in his next film Hi Nanna, which will be a father-daughter story and also have a romantic angle in the film as well. Now, the film’s teaser has officially dropped on YouTube and it offers some details into what the film is about and how it may appeal to the audience as it releases on December 7.

Watch the official teaser of Hi Nanna

Nani’s undeniable charm

The Natural Star is often praised for his ease of pulling out roles with a natural tone and carries himself to a great extent with the way his characters and performances are relatable to most men in society. His talents in portraying emotional roles are definitely being utilized in this film and it is such a breather to see him in an emotional role like this after a while. The subtle laughs and looks he gives off as he watches his daughter play in the teaser will surely melt your heart.

Nani's charm also greatly adds to the on-screen chemistry he has with Mrunal Thakur who looks absolutely gorgeous in this flick, not to anyone’s surprise. Her presence and elegance can be seen oozing through the screen as the teaser ends with both the actors lying on a beach.

Lastly, it is good to see Baby Kiara Khanna, who plays Nani’s daughter in the film, have such an adorable and cute take, rather than hinting it off as gimmicky or overly childish. Her nuances to the character can resonate with people who have a daughter-like character in their own life.

About Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is directed by debutant director Shouryuv who has crafted this emotional story with the amount of maturity it needs to portray and coming from a debut director it is worth a watch. The music of the film is being fulfilled by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who previously composed for movies like Hridayam and Kushi starring Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film which is slated to release on December 7 will be out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

