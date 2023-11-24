Hi Nanna Trailer OUT: Nani stars in this touching love story with father-daughter relationship
The official trailer of Nani and Mrunal Thakur starring film Hi Nanna has finally dropped on YouTube. The film appears to be a touching love story with an underlying father-and-daughter relationship.
Hi Nanna starring Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Baby Kiara have finally dropped the trailer for the movie. The film is slated to release on December 7th, 2023 is directed by debutant director Shouryuv.
The film which appears to be a romantic relationship between Nani and Mrunal Thakur also presents the loving relationship between a single father and his daughter. The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional world of Hi Nanna and it is bound to touch people’s hearts.
Check out the official trailer of Hi Nanna
