Hi Nanna Twitter Review: Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer leaves audience in tears; find out

Nani and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a heartwarming film titled, Hi Nanna. The film hit theaters on December 7th, 2023 (Today) and the first reviews by the audience and critics are out. Hi Nanna is said to be a family drama that will tug at your heartstrings. The story is engaging and well-acted, with the Gumraah star delivering a standout performance yet again after Sita Ramam and Jersy, as per early reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Newcomer Shouryuv does a great job directing the movie, making it both emotionally and visually captivating. Furthermore, Nani plays the role of Viraj, and his chemistry with the Lust Stories 2 actress is being loved by their fans. Kiara Khanna, the little girl in the film adds a touch of sweetness to the story, as per audience. The movie promises to take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with plenty of unexpected twists and turns.

Here are some of the X reviews of the film:

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Carry Tissue Bundles #HiNanna.”

Another, who watched the film said, “U did it again @NameisNani, as u said December is the new month for cinema and your lover.”

Check out reviews of Nani’s Hi Nanna below

Advertisement

Nani’s Hi Nanna storyline

The story of Hi Nanna revolves around Viraj, a fashion photographer who resides in Mumbai with his daughter Mahi. Despite Mahi's curiosity about her mother, Viraj has kept that part of his life a secret from her. The mystery surrounding Mahi's mother and her fate forms the crux of the story. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Yashna, a beautiful role that will leave you smiling.

More about Nani’s Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna's film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including renowned actors like Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and many more sharing the screen with the lead actors, Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Shruti Haasan also makes a special appearance in the film. The recently released songs, Samayama, Gaaju Bomma, and Odiyamma, have already garnered significant attention and popularity.

Check out the trailer of Nani’s Hi Nanna below

Hi Nanna is produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. The talented Sanu John Varghese handled the film's cinematography, while Praveen Antony expertly crafted the editing. Hi Nanna is scheduled for release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience across India. If heartfelt narratives are your preference, Hi Nanna is a compelling choice for your weekend watchlist.

Please drop your reviews on Hi Nanna in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons to watch Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna in theaters