Hi Nanna's second single: Mahesh Babu says 'song that will resonate’ as he drops Gaaju Bomma from Nani starrer

As reported earlier, Telugu’s own Nani is set to feature in a film that explores the relationship between a father and his daughter while also carrying an essence of romanticism in it. The film titled Hi Nanna is set to be focused on a father-daughter relationship and can be expected to have a feel-good experience overall. Following the release of the film’s first single two weeks ago, the second single focuses on the emotions of a father and the relationship he holds with his daughter.

The Dasara actor had previously shared a small glimpse of the song on his social media accounts, also announcing the release date of the complete song today. The song which is composed by ‘Hridayam’ fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is surely to tug at people’s heartstrings in every way possible. This marks his next Telugu language project after the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu film Kushi.

Check out the single Gaaju Bomma from Hi Nanna

The song seems to present a much more mature take on the character being portrayed by Nani. His ability to pull off roles like this has been proven many times through his performance in films like Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy.

Hi Nanna makes it the second time Nani is getting into the role of a father after his film Jersey. The song is also available in other languages including Tamil as Kannadi Kannadi, in Hindi as Sheeshe Ki Gudiya, in Kannada as Magalalla and in Malayalam as Konjathe Konjathe. The Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions of the song were released by actors Sivakarthikeyan, Kiccha Sudeep and Mahesh Babu.

This also makes it the first time that Nani and Mrunal Thakur are sharing the screen together in a film. Ironically enough, Mrunal also played the leading role in the Hindi remake of the film Jersey which starred Shahid Kapoor as the leading man.

About Hi Nanna

Nani promises another beautiful narrative and performance in Hi Nanna. This also makes it Mrunal Thakur's second Telugu film, following Sita Ramam's spectacular debut.

Shouryuv, a first-time director and writer, wrote and directed Hi Nanna. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the company Vyra Entertainments are producing the pan-Indian film. The film's crew includes cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Anthony as the editor and Avinash Kolla as the production designer

