Hi New Release Date: Nayanthara and Kavin’s romantic drama gets postponed; To hit big screens on August 28

Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles, is an upcoming romantic film marking the directorial debut of lyricist and former Lokesh Kanagaraj assistant director Vishnu Edavan. Initially, the film was announced to release on August 14, 2026, clashing at the box office with Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons.

Now, the makers have confirmed that the movie’s release has been postponed and will now hit the big screens on August 28, 2026.

Hi Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers shared a new promo featuring Nayanthara and Kavin , which read, “We know you've been waiting to say Hi, and here's when you finally can. Mark your calendars for AUGUST 28 as the most heartwarming entertainer of the season arrives in theatres.”

Here’s the post

Hi is an upcoming romantic drama that is expected to revolve around the relationship between two tenants living in the same residential building. The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who previously worked as an assistant director to Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jen Martin has composed the songs and background score, Rajesh Shukla serves as the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is the editor.

For those unaware, Vishnu Edavan is also a noted lyricist who has worked on several films, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Leo.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara will next be seen in the Yash-starrer action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is set in a stylized underworld and stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth as co-leads. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others also play key roles.

Toxic is a Kannada-English bilingual film that will also be released in multiple Indian languages. It is slated to hit theatres on August 26, 2026, with the trailer set to be unveiled on August 8.

Moreover, the actress has films like Dear Students and Mookuthi Amman 2 awaiting release. She is also playing the co-lead in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie with director Vamshi Paidipally.

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