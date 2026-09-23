Hi OTT Release: When and where to watch Nayanthara, Kavin starrer romantic comedy film online

Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles, was released in theatres on August 28, 2026. Marking the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan, the film is now set to stream online. Here are all the details.

When and where to watch Hi

Hi is slated to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 from September 25, 2026. Sharing the update online, the team wrote, “Heartwarming entertainer is here to say ‘Hi’ to your next favourite romance.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Hi

Hi follows the story of Mayilsaami, aka Mayil, a timid young man who leaves his village for Chennai after his cousin and childhood love rejects him. There, he meets Devayani, a woman fleeing a troubled arranged marriage and a difficult family life. As they grow closer, Mayil gradually falls in love with her.

When their families discover that they are in Chennai and try to take them back home, Mayil lies that Devayani is pregnant with his child. He also invents a Pakistani girlfriend to convince Devayani to cooperate with his deception. Believing the story, their families arrange their marriage, and Devayani begins living with Mayil’s family.

As they grow closer, Mayil struggles with his feelings and the increasingly complicated web of lies he has created. Eventually, the truth about the fake pregnancy is exposed, devastating both families. Mayil continues to hide his true feelings, claiming that his imaginary lover rejected him, and distances himself from Devayani.

Meanwhile, Devayani reunites with her long-lost mother, Usha, and learns that she had never abandoned her family. Instead, she had stayed away because she believed it would protect them. Devayani also discovers that Mayil was the one who found Usha.

After learning that Mayil’s Pakistani girlfriend was entirely fictional and that Devayani was the woman he had always loved, she finally understands her own feelings. After returning to Chennai, she confesses her love to Mayil, and the two reunite after overcoming their fears and misunderstandings.

Cast and crew of Hi

Hi features Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles, with Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, VTV Ganesh, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan, Adithya Kathir, and others in key roles. Suhasini Maniratnam also makes a cameo appearance.

Directed by Vishnu Edavan , the film has music composed by Jen Martin. Rajesh Shukla handled the cinematography, while Philomin Raj served as the editor.

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