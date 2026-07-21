Hi Release Date: Nayanthara, Kavin’s romantic film out on August 14, to clash with Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons

Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles, is an upcoming romantic film marking the directorial debut of lyricist and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s former assistant director, Vishnu Edavan. The makers have now officially confirmed that the film will release in theaters on August 14, 2026.

Hi Release Date Promo

The makers of Hi recently unveiled a promo confirming the release date of the Nayanthara and Kavin starrer. The romantic film is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2026, and has received a U/A certification.

The promo features a simple interaction between the lead pair, highlighting their contrasting personalities.

Here’s the promo

With the film set to arrive during the Independence Day week, it will clash at the box office with Suriya starrer Vishwanath And Sons , co-starring Mamitha Baiju.

Hi is an upcoming romantic drama that is expected to revolve around the relationship between two tenants living in the same residential building. The film is directed by Vishnu Edavan, who previously worked as an assistant director to Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jen Martin has composed the songs and background score, Rajesh Shukla serves as the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj is the editor.

For those unaware, Vishnu Edavan is also a noted lyricist who has worked on several films, including Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Leo.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara will next be seen in the Yash-starrer action drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is set in a stylized underworld and stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth as co-leads. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others also play key roles.

The makers recently unveiled the film’s second single, Manamohaka, featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria.

Toxic is a Kannada-English bilingual film that will also be released in multiple Indian languages. It is slated to hit theaters on August 26, 2026, with the trailer expected to be unveiled on August 8 during an event in Bengaluru.

Moreover, the actress has films like Dear Students and Mookuthi Amman 2 awaiting release. She is also playing the co-lead in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie with director Vamshi Paidipally.

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