Hi Update: Vishnu Edavan spills why he chose Nayanthara and Kavin for romantic film, reveals plot details

Nayanthara and Kavin are set to appear in lead roles in an upcoming romantic drama titled Hi. Directed by lyricist and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s former assistant director, Vishnu Edavan, the director has revealed why he chose the Toxic actress as the lead while sharing details about the plot.

Vishnu Edavan about Nayanthara, Kavin’s Hi

Speaking with Cinema Vikatan, director Vishnu Edavan said, “I really love feel-good films. I’ve always wanted to make movies like Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Santosh Subramaniam, and Hi is in that style. I wrote this story with Nayanthara in mind and as soon as she heard it, she agreed to act. She also suggested keeping the title simple. So we chose the title Hi, a word that is closely connected to the story.”

He added, “Everyone was surprised to see Kavin being paired with Nayanthara, but every character in this film is important. Still, their love story is the main highlight. Usually, we imagine big stars opposite Nayanthara. But for this film, we wanted a fresh and relatable face. That’s how Kavin became part of the project.”

Moreover, Vishnu revealed that the film’s plot revolves around a man with a stable job who decides to get married. However, he chooses a specific kind of woman and then strives to become worthy of her, exploring their mature romance.

For those unaware, Hi is an upcoming romantic drama whose first-look posters were released in October 2025. The film is expected to revolve around a love story between two tenants living in a residential building. As per early speculation, it is slated for a summer 2026 theatrical release, with reports indicating a possible release in April.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara will next appear in a lead role in the Yash-starrer gangster action film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups , directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. However, the makers later postponed the release to June 4, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actress has also been roped in as the co-lead in Salman Khan’s next film with director Vamshi Paidipally. She will also appear in films such as Patriot, Dear Students, and Mookuthi Amman 2.

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