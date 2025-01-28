Hide N Seek OTT Release Date: When and where to stream Viswant Duddumpudi starrer crime thriller online
Telugu crime thriller Hide N Seek is finally all set for its OTT release. Check details to know when and where you can stream it online.
The Telugu crime thriller Hide N Seek captivated audiences after its theatrical release for several reasons. The movie was especially noted for its neatly woven plot, although its screenplay was tagged as average. However, the film touched on certain emotional highlights, making it a compelling watch. Now, the movie is all set for its OTT launch.
When and Where to Watch Hide N Seek Online
The much-lauded Telugu crime thriller Hide N Seek has finally premiered on OTT. The movie was launched on two streaming giants, Aha Tamil and SunNXT, on January 25, 2025.
The filmmaker himself announced the news with an official post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
Take a look at the post here:
Official Trailer and Plot of Hide N Seek
The storyline of Hide N Seek is set in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and follows the life of Shiva, a medical student who aspires to become a doctor in the armed forces. While he has a supportive family—several members of whom are enlisted in the army—his career choice still faces resistance from his sister.
The plot thickens when Shiva accidentally uncovers a disturbing connection between multiple murders, leading to a chain of dark and gripping events.
Cast and Crew of Hide N Seek
The primary cast of the movie includes Viswant Duddumpudi, Rhea Sachdeva, Shilpa Manjunath, Kashvi, Tejaswi Madivada, Dayanand Reddy, Saakshi Siva, and others. The film is written and directed by Basireddy Rana and is produced by Narendra Buchireddygari.
The movie is bankrolled under Sahasra Entertainments, while Lijo K. Jose composed its music.
