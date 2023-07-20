Hidimba Review: Netizens react to Ashwin Babu’s investigative thriller

Ashwin Babu’s Hidimba had its release today. The investigative thriller is directed by Aneel Kanneganti and stars Nandita Swetha, Vidyullekha Raman, Makarand Deshpande, and Ashwin Babu. Right after its release, social media was filled with conversations regarding the film. Those who watched Hidimba took to their Twitter handles to share their opinions on it.

Hidimba was marketed as a film with great action sequences. The film’s trailer particularly highlighted that aspect.

Check out what netizens have to say about Ashwin Babu’s investigative thriller Hidimba

Twitterati has a diverse set of opinions regarding Hidimba

Hidimba does not seem to have completely satisfied the audience. Some of the reviews on Twitter have labeled the film as decent or a one-time watch. Others have praised the attempt of the makers to do such a film, describing their intent as daring.

Revolving around two police officers, Hidimba is basically about the investigation of a crime. Set against the backdrop of the city of Hyderabad, the Aneel Kanneganti directorial has a missing person case as the crux of the story. As is the case with most investigative thrillers, this one also managed to create a certain amount of buzz before its release.

A Twitter user shared in detail what worked for them and what did not. Most of the tweets on Twitter seemed to echo a similar sentiment to this one. The Twitter user wrote, "#Hidimba Okaish watch Unique, interesting plot but Badly excited A few suspense moments and twist work well @aneelkanneganti Decent 1st half Poor 2nd half Performance wise both good @imashwinbabu @Nanditasweta Loud BGM,Editing giving irritation Ends with one time watchable."

There were also a few who praised the film for Ashwin Babu’s mass avatar. One user tweeted, "Full support should come to film hidimba Ashwin anna mass avatar #HIDIMBHA" It will have to be seen how the film fares in the coming days.

Hidimba has been produced by Sreedhar Gangapatnam under his production company, AK Entertainments. While the music for Hidimba is composed by Vikas Badisa, its cinematography has been handled by B Rajasekhar.

