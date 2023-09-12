'Highly insensitive..'; Fans disappointed with Shweta Mohan’s response to woman harassed at AR Rahman concert

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment

AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam concert has been the subject of heavy discussion for the past few days, and rightly so. Due to poor management, the concert was overcrowded, which led to many people not being able to enter the venue even after buying the ticket. For many folks who managed to enter the venue, the concert turned out to be equally disappointing and, furthermore, traumatic.

Those who attended the show took to social media and conveyed their displeasure at how they were treated at the concert. Many women have come forward and shared that the concert was traumatic for them as they were harassed and groped during the show. The public uproar led to AR Rahman releasing an official statement on the issue, which only led to further backlash being directed towards the musician.

His apology was deemed insensitive, and now one of the singers who was a part of the concert, Shweta Mohan, is also receiving backlash from netizens for her statement addressing the women who were harassed during the concert.

Shweta Mohan responds to AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam concert controversy

Shweta Mohan, one of the singers who was part of the event, replied to a tweet in which a concertgoer shared that she was groped during the show. The singer is being severely criticized for her response. Even though Shweta directly addressed the woman who had been harassed, her tweet was more about AR Rahman and how he deserves better.

Taking to her X handle, Shweta Mohan wrote, "Unable to ignore this tweet. For an icon who has stood for peace, love and humanity all his life, it is extremely unfortunate that this has happened at his concert where the music has always eased pain for all attending. Does ARR Sir deserve such perpetrators as fans attending his concert? He deserves better, way better. In every concert he dedicates a song especially to women as a reminder to every man of the respect he needs to carry for every woman. But Alas! Stay strong, #Singapenne !! We live in a heinous society. My heart goes out to you. Sending you energy to help overcome this and rise again! "Unakkaaga Neeye Udippaai Amma ... !"

Netizens react to Shweta Mohan’s tweet about AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam concert controversy

Netizens slammed Shweta Mohan for making the whole incident about AR Rahman instead of the women who were harassed at the concert. Twitteratis were furious with Shweta’s tweet and referred to it as tone-deaf. One user wrote, ‘This sounds more in support of Rahman than the actual victims. Tone deaf post.’

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

