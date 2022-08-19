Highway Movie Review: This Anand Deverakonda starrer half-baked thriller is spoiled by rudimentary plotting

Title: Highway

Cast: Anand Deverakonda and others

Director: KV Guhan

Run-Time: 122 Minutes

Rating: 2/5

The film begins with this quotable quote: "There will always be a reason why you meet people. Either you need to change your life, or you are the one that will change theirs." The last part of the quote was taken rather seriously by the director of this alleged thriller. He changes the viewers' life to the extent that they will be petrified at the prospect of watching a movie involving a psycho killer for the rest of their lives.

Hyderabad is in the grip of a frightening serial killer who has ravaged the lives of a handful of women. By now, the police department should have had an inkling of his modus operandi. But, as Saiyami Kher's investigator character says, nobody knows a damn thing about his motives, as he has left zero traces. She and a male colleague go on a hunt, crisscrossing the outskirts of the city non-stop for hours together.

As fate would have it, a young woman named Tulasi (Manasa Radhakrishnan) has been asked by her mother (Surekha Vani playing a distressed woman is a terrible casting choice) to urgently leave the house because of a looming threat (by the way, Tulasi is all about facing a thousand dangers one after one). A photographer named Vishnu (Anand Deverakonda) is somehow destined to be Tulasi's determined saviour.

"That killer entered my life. Not just my life, he also messed up with two other lives. This highway is where the mayhem unfolded," Vishnu says, setting off to narrate the story. Frankly, this heavy-duty intro is odd for a film undone by simplistic plotting and rudimentary plot turns.

'Highway' is barely clued into the emerging plot devices in the Indian OTT space, especially those concerning crime thrillers, which have long ceased to present obvious formats. Soon after this direct-OTT release starts, Tulasi's bare-bones track is introduced. The investigator, in another track, reposes faith in her intuition, forgetting to take care of a primary police function on one occasion. She mouths banalities such as this: "The killer's overconfidence is our strength."

The fact that we know nothing about the serial killer's last victim should have been mined to deliver edgy thrills. He doesn't talk much, he looks menacing in the style of old-school rapist characters and leers at his prey like a sick creep. These elements of his character hardly go into making him look anything more than an abandoned character from a third-rate RGV movie.

Much as a soulful relationship is sought to be built between Tulasi and Vishnu, it is belaboured at best and contrived at worst. The usual road movie tropes come in handy for a pointless song. The mood turns light every time Vishnu and his friend (played by comedian Satya) are seen. That's the only relief in this half-baked thriller!

Check out the Highway film trailer below: