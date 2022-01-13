Hindi Version of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise: OTT release postponed for THIS reason; EXCLUSIVE

With Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has proved he is a one packed box of talent. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is setting all new records at the box office across the country. The film has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belt. This made producers push the release of the Hindi dubbed version on the OTT platform.

The massive fandom of Allu Arjun is now reaching to the Hindi speaking states as well, which made the producers shift the release date of the Hindi version of Pushpa. A source informs, "Seeing that the Hindi version has already crossed around Rs 80 crores and considering Allu Arjun's popularity, the producers of Pushpa, decided to request Amazon Prime Video to shift the date of Hindi dubbed version after one week of its actual release on their platform."

The film had its theatrical release on 17th December, 2021 whereas Hindi version will start streaming from 14th January 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

Pushpa: The Rise has Allu Arjun in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

