HipHop Adhi’s Naan Oru Alien: Makers RELEASE first single from the album Net Ah Thorandha

After acting in films and composing music for other actors’ films, HipHop Adhi is back with his own independent album after 8 years. Titled Naan Oru Alien, the album is all set to be released on August 15. Yesterday, the makers of the album released the first single from the album, Net Ah Thorandha. As soon as it was released, it went viral on social media with fans of the singer sharing it across all social media platforms.

HipHop Adhi is the lyricist, music composer and singer of the song. Sharing the song on his Twitter space, Adhi wrote, “This is straight from my heart #NetAhThorandha First Single from #NaaOruAlien https://youtu.be/QGazPz_hbcs - Premiering Now! #hiphoptamizha #thinkmusic”. HipHop Adhi shot to his fame after his first album which was released in 2012. Titled Hip Hop Thamizhan, the song was a huge hit in Tamil Nadu and soon, he received a Himalayan fanbase.

Adhi’s first venture into acting was Meesaya Murukku; the film was about Adhi’s life and his achievement in the cinema industry. His first film as music director was Vishal’s Aambala. Recently, Adhi’s film was the lead actor, Naan Sirithal was released. Directed by Raana, Naan Sirithal had Thamizh Padam fame Ishwarya Menon as the female lead. KS Ravikumar and Ravi Mariya were seen playing prominent roles in the film.

