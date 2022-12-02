HIT 2: Adivi Sesh makes a surprise visit to a theatre; Here's how fans reacted

After leaving everyone dumbstruck with his performance in Major, Adivi Sesh once again graced the silver screens with HIT 2. As the film was released in the cinema halls today on 2nd December, the protagonist visited a theatre in Hyderabad to check out the first-day first show audience reaction. A video of Adivi Sesh posing with the fans has surfaced on social media.

HIT- The Second Case Hindi release

In the meantime, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh opened up about the Hindi release of HIT: The Second Case, "We originally didn't plan to honestly, but for every poster, teaser, and tweet we put out, the angry people demanded the Hindi version. So we are going ahead and dubbing it in Hindi. We are finding the right time and will release it sometime in December. Post the Telugu release, we will be bringing it properly in Hindi as well. I will dub it myself. It will be out a couple of weeks after the Telugu version."

Meanwhile, opening up about his journey from being an industry outsider to now carving an important space for himself in the film business he said, "It took me 12 years to be the next big thing so, at the end of the day, I think largely it is with the Hindi audience's perspective because my Telugu and South Indian audiences know the brand of cinema I do and they love me for it. It is getting bigger and bigger and I'm happy to extend my wings into all the other parts of India because I always believed we are making Indian Cinema. "

