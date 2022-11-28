HIT 2: Adivi Sesh, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vishwak Sen come together for grand pre-release event; PICS
Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Nani, Vishwak Sen, and SS Rajamouli attended the pre release event of HIT: The Second Case. The film is set for release on December 2.
Adivi Sesh's highly anticipated film HIT: The Second Case, the sequel to 2020's blockbuster film HIT: The First Case, is gearing up for release on December 2nd. Ahead of the big release, today, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was a star-studded show. Lead actors Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Nani, Vishwak Sen, and ace director SS Rajamouli attended the grand event.
Vishwak Sen, who played the lead in the first part, posed with the team of the second part, Adivi Sesh, director Sailesh Kolanu and Nani. RRR director SS Rajamouli, who shares a close bond with Nani as they worked blockbuster film Eega, came along with his wife for the event.
Take a look at Adivi Sesh starrer HIT 2 pre-release event pics here:
HIT 2 trailer
A few days ago, the trailer of HIT: The Second Case was released and gained a massive response from the audience. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of a cop, Krishna Dev played by Adivi Sesh, who comes across a terrifying case. HIT 2's story is similar to the killing of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi.
About HIT 2
Backed by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production house Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 2 features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in prominent roles, along with others.
