HIT 2: Adivi Sesh, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Vishwak Sen come together for grand pre-release event; PICS

Adivi Sesh's highly anticipated film HIT: The Second Case, the sequel to 2020's blockbuster film HIT: The First Case, is gearing up for release on December 2nd. Ahead of the big release, today, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and it was a star-studded show. Lead actors Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Nani, Vishwak Sen, and ace director SS Rajamouli attended the grand event.

Vishwak Sen, who played the lead in the first part, posed with the team of the second part, Adivi Sesh, director Sailesh Kolanu and Nani. RRR director SS Rajamouli, who shares a close bond with Nani as they worked blockbuster film Eega, came along with his wife for the event.