HIT 2: Release date of Adivi Sesh's crime thriller announced; Find out inside

Basking in the success of his last release Major, Adivi Sesh will headline the action drama, HIT 2, which is a sequel to the blockbuster flick HIT. The original movie starred Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. Now, the latest update around the project is that this second installment in the franchise will be available to the audience in the theatres on the 2nd of December this year. Making the announcement, Adivi Sesh wrote on Twitter, "HEAT. December 2nd. #HIT2onDec2 in theatres only."

Talking during an exclusive chat with us, the protagonist shed details about HIT and how he came on board for the sequel, "HIT 2, it was just offered to me. Nani called me up, he is a dear friend and I love him as an actor. He just offered me the film and said they want to go much bigger than HIT 1. And so that's how I got on board for the film."