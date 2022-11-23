HIT 2 Trailer: Adivi Sesh dons a cop role; Similar to real-life tragedy that will send shivers down the spine

While he mocks criminals as "birdbrained," when he finds himself solving the gruesome murder shooks the entire city. Furthermore, the mention of the name "Shraddha" in the trailer looks both shocking and incidental. Though the script was penned a year ago, the story of the film looks similar to the recent Delhi horror.

HIT: The Second Case, the second instalment in The HIT Verse stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the trailer of the much-awaited film is finally out and it may send shivers down the spine. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of a cop, Krishna Dev played by Adivi Sesh , who comes across a terrifying case.

How KD will be able to solve the case and track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime forms the crux of the story.

The trailer of the upcoming crime thriller, Hit 2 is complete with cliffhangers at every turn and is set to captivate audiences on December 2nd.

Hit 2 has Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla during the release of Major: The Film, Adivi said is not chasing stardom but thinks there is immense pressure for his next release HIT 2, a sequel to the blockbuster movie HIT which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. "The pressure is always there and I'm just an actor there, it is not my vision but me being an art of someone else's vision. I'm brought in because they wanted to make the franchise much bigger. The original was an edgy independent film and then they decided to have something bigger on the canvas, that's when they got me. No pressure as such, I'm doing the best I can. My competition is only to be better than what I was yesterday," said Sesh who has two big releases including HIT 2 and Goodachari 2.

Adivi Sesh's last film Major which was also released in Hindi was critically acclaimed and performed extremely well at the box office. The film has been selected at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a Hindi language film. Major was a biopic on Indian Army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Also Read| Will Kartik Aaryan's Hindi remake Shehzada do justice to Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? COMMENT