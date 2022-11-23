HIT 2 trailer launch pics: Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary twin in black at the event

Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi looked perfect as they twinned in black attires. While the actor kept it simple in casuals, Meenakshi opted for Indo western attire in a black dress and paired up with golden jewellery. The lead actors were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs. Well, indeed the smile has to be there as their HIT 2 trailer has managed to gain a massive response from the audience.

The second installment, HIT: The Second Case is the sequel of the blockbuster film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen. The film, which is bankrolled by actor Nani , features Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the second part. Amid a lot of expectations, today, the trailer was launched and the lead actors attended the launch event in Hyderabad.

Take a look at Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 trailer launch pics here:

The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the journey of a cop, Krishna Dev played by Adivi Sesh, who comes across a terrifying case. HIT 2's story is similar to the killing of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi.

Backed by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production house Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 2 features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in prominent roles, along with others. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, John Stewart Eduri has provided the music for this action entertainer. Sesh-starrer HIT 2 is all set to hit the theatres on December 2.

Adivi Sesh about HIT 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed details about HIT and how he got on board for the sequel although he wasn't part of the prequel.

Opening up about his next HIT 2 with actor and producer Nani, Adivi Sesh said, "HIT 2, it was just offered to me. Nani called me up, he is a dear friend and I love him as an actor. He just offered me the film and said they want to go much bigger than HIT 1. And so that's how I got on board for the film."