HIT 3: Adivi Sesh returns to police franchise’s third installment ft Nani; shoots his portions with Natural Star

The great thing about film franchises, apart from the obvious childlike excitement they bring, is the crossover between films. Actors from one film often feature in the next, and when done right, these crossovers lead to great theatrical highs.

In an exclusive report by India Today, it has been confirmed by a member of the production crew that Adivi Sesh will play a key role in HIT 3. This means that Adivi Sesh and Nani are set to kick some ass together on the big screen.

Reportedly, HIT 3 will delve into a more chilling and complex case, pushing both characters to their limits. “Fans can expect a high-stakes thriller filled with unexpected twists, dark secrets, and intense action sequences,” said the source.

Speaking further about Adivi Sesh’s involvement in HIT 3, it was revealed that the actor will have a crucial and compelling character arc in the film. “The collaboration between Nani and Adivi Sesh will be one of the film’s main highlights,” the source added.

According to reports, Adivi Sesh has finished shooting his portions with Nani. However, the final schedule of the movie is still underway on a set in Hyderabad. With the release date fast approaching, the makers are working hard to ensure that the film releases as scheduled.

Check out the HIT 3 teaser:

The makers recently revealed the teaser of HIT 3: Sarkaar’s Laathi, featuring Nani in his bloodiest, most menacing avatar yet. The film does not shy away from violence, making it the franchise’s most chilling story so far.

Much like the earlier films in the franchise, HIT 3 has been written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Wall Poster Cinema has produced the project, while Mickey J Meyer has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score.

HIT 3 is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 1, 2025, in multiple languages.