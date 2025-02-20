HIT 3: Nani starrer action flick’s teaser to drop on Feb 24, 2025, coinciding with actor’s 41st birthday

Nani is currently working on his next movie, HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. As the film gears up for release, the makers have announced the date for its teaser unveiling.

Coinciding with Nani’s 41st birthday this year, the much-awaited teaser of the movie is set to release on February 24, 2025. The official announcement was shared by the makers earlier, with the caption:

"Arjun Sarkaar is coming, and the world is not yet ready for the Sanki Cop. #HIT3Teaser on February 24. #HIT3 in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2025."

See the official post here:

The movie, co-produced by Nani himself, serves as the third installment in the crime thriller cinematic universe titled the HIT Universe. With Nani in the lead role as a dreaded and violent police officer, the film features actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Brahmaji, and many more in key roles.

Apart from them, actors Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh from the previous installments are also expected to make appearances.

Moving ahead, Nani recently made headlines due to speculation surrounding his upcoming movie. According to a report by India Today Digital, it was rumored that the Natural Star might be collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula for a film.

As per the report, both artists have been eager to collaborate for quite some time, and discussions are ongoing for a potential project. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been made.

Advertisement

Nani was last seen in a leading role in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The vigilante action drama followed the story of a man who takes revenge on wrongdoers every Saturday while restraining his anger on the other days of the week.

Furthermore, Nani will next be seen collaborating on a film titled Paradise with Dasara's director. Additionally, he also has a project lined up with OG director Sujeeth.