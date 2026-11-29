The HIT Universe, created and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, currently has three films in its shared cinematic universe, with the latest instalment teasing a Karthi-led entry. Now, a year after the third film's release, the director has confirmed that he has completed the screenplay for the next instalment.

HIT Universe director confirms screenplay completion for Karthi starrer

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Speaking at the pre-release event of Alias Rukmini , Sailesh Kolanu said, “The script for HIT: The Fourth Case has been completed. I’m waiting for the right time to narrate the story to Nani anna. I don’t want to disturb him while he is focused on Bloody Romeo and Alias Rukmini. I will discuss the story with Nani soon, and after that, I will narrate it to Karthi sir.”

For the unversed, the HIT Universe is a thriller franchise created and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The franchise follows investigative officers solving complex cases across different Indian states, with each instalment introducing new characters within a shared narrative universe.

The franchise began with HIT: The First Case, starring Vishwak Sen as Vikram Rudraraju of the Telangana HIT, who investigates the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl while battling personal trauma. The film was later remade in Hindi in 2022, with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

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In 2022, HIT: The Second Case featured Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev, aka KD, in Visakhapatnam, who investigates a serial offender targeting women. The third instalment, HIT: The Third Case , starred Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless officer transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Visakhapatnam to track down a syndicate of serial offenders.

Teased at the end of the third film, HIT: The Fourth Case will expand the franchise into Tamil cinema, with Karthi set to portray Veerappan, an officer from Tamil Nadu. The director is expected to have mapped out a seven-film arc for the franchise, with two more officers being introduced and the final one being a crossover movie.

Nani’s work front

Nani will next headline Bloody Romeo, directed by Sujeeth, known for OG. Touted to be an action thriller, the film is expected to feature Preity Mukhundhan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

Apart from presenting Nithiin's upcoming film Alias Rukmini, Nani is also confirmed to star in a romantic film.

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