Hitler re-release: Chiranjeevi starrer blockbuster film gears up to hit big screens again after 28 years; details inside

Chiranjeevi's blockbuster film Hitler is all set for a grand re-release. Yes, you read that right. The movie, directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, will return to the big screens nearly 28 years after its original release as a New Year treat for fans.

According to 123Telugu, Hitler is scheduled for re-release on January 1, 2025. Before signing this movie, Chiranjeevi reportedly took a year-long break from action films following two box office flops. However, Hitler marked his triumphant comeback, revived his career, and enjoyed a successful 100-day theatrical run.

Talking about the plot, the film follows Madhava Rao, a hot-tempered man known as Hitler for being overly protective of his sisters. He lives in a small town and ensures their safety with strict discipline. However, his maternal uncle Aadi Seshu causes conflicts that ruin marriage plans for the family.

Misunderstandings and betrayals create a deeper rift. Madhava also has a troubled relationship with his father, whom he blames for his mother’s death. Meanwhile, Aadi Seshu joins forces with the Rudraraju brothers to create more problems.

Therefore, the Rudraraju brothers frame Madhava's sisters and cause his father’s death. Madhava uncovers the truth and defeats his enemies in a final confrontation. Despite his family trying to reconcile, he chooses to distance himself. However, he changes his mind when he sees his sisters in danger. The story ends with Madhava staying to protect his family and showing his unwavering love for them.

The star cast of Hitler features Chiranjeevi in the lead role as Madhava Rao, also known as Hitler. Rajendra Prasad plays the role of Balu or Balachandra, while Rambha stars as Bujji. Dasari Narayana Rao portrays Madhava's father, with Rami Reddy as Rudraraju and Prakash Raj as Chinna.

Ponnambalam appears as Rudraraju's brother. The film also features Brahmanandam as Appala Konda, Babu Mohan as Jabar, and Sudhakar as Kantha Rao. Ali makes a cameo appearance, and Kitty plays Aadiseshu. Achyuth is seen as the Collector, while Ananth and Tirupathi Prakash are part of Kantha Rao's gang.

