Hitler teaser: Vijay Antony’s next promises to be an exciting cop-crime drama

Vijay Antony is one of the most prominent actors in the Tamil cinema. The actor cum musician is known for his versatility and the ease with which he can portray even the most difficult characters.

The actor is currently working on his upcoming film, titled Hitler, which is helmed by Dhana Sekaran. In the latest update, the makers of the film have released its teaser, which gives fans a sneak peek into the world of Hitler, and what they could expect from the film.

Check out the teaser below:

From the teaser, which lasted 1 minute and 12 seconds long, it is understood that the film is a cop-crime drama, which involves what seems like a wild goose chase as well. Additionally, there are politicians, who appear to be pulling the strings, and have been referred to as “the dictators” by the makers. The teaser suggested that there were three major characters, the killer, the dictator and the cop, who have been brought together by certain events.

Cast and crew of the film

Hitler is helmed by Dhana Sekaran, known for directing films like Dhehi, Vaanam Kottattam and Padaiveeran. The film features an ensemble cast including Riya Suman, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Redin Kingsley, Charan Raj, Aadukalam Naren, and many more in crucial roles, apart from the Kolaigaran actor.

The film has been bankrolled by TD Rajha and DR Sanjay Kumar, while the music for the film has been composed by the duo Vivek and Mervin. Naveen Kumar cranks the camera for the film and Sangathamizhan E has been roped in as the editor.

Vijay Antony on the workfront

Vijay Antony was last seen in the crime thriller film Raththam, which released on October 6th this year. The film, helmed by CS Amudhan, featured Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan, Nanditha Swetha, Nizhalgal Ravi and many more in prominent roles.

The film received mixed to negative reviews at the time of release, with fans and critics praising Vijay Antony’s performance, however adding that the story was underwhelming.

Apart from that, the actor has quite a number of films in the pipeline, starting with Agni Siragugal, which features Arun Vijay in the lead role. The film is helmed by Naveen. However, it is understood that the film is delayed.

Vijay Antony is also a part of A Senthil Kumar’s action drama film Khakhi, which also features Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Easwari Rao, and more in prominent roles. The actor is also said to be a part of two more films titled Romeo and Valli Mayil.

