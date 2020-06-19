Hoax bomb caller at Rajinikanth’s home turns out to be a Class 8 STUDENT with reported learning disability

Following the call, police security was beefed up near the actor’s residence and bomb squad conducted a search at his residence with bomb detectors and sniffer dogs.

Yesterday, the Chennai police received a call from an unknown person who issued a threat stating that a bomb was planted at the residence of superstar Rajinikanth. Following the call, police security was beefed up near the actor’s residence and bomb squad conducted a search at his residence with bomb detectors and sniffer dogs. Police’s entry to the actor’s residence was denied due to the outbreak of COVID 19 in the city. However, when the police traced out the caller, he turned out to be a Class 8 student with learning disabilities.

When Chennai police reached out to the cops in Cudallore to trace out the caller, police checked his medical records and found that he has learning disabilities. After finding out about his disability, he was let out by the cops. The search operation caused a huge disturbance at Poes Garden with fans of the actor and people gathering up near his residence amid the growing Coronavirus cases in the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film starts four female leads including yesteryear actor Khushbu and Meena. Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be the other two female leads. Annaatthe is touted to be a rural entertainer and it is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who was associated with Rajinikanth in his last two movies - Darbar and Petta, has been roped in to compose music for Annaatthe too.

