Holi 2022: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet & others extend greetings to fans on festival of colours

The festival of colours, Holi is being celebrated with great joy all over the nation after 2 long years due to the pandemic. While celebs are enjoying with their families, amid the fun, they also made sure to wish their ardent fans on the festival of colours. Many celebs, such as Mahesh Babu, Sivakarthikeyan, Ram Pothineni, Chiranjeevi and among others have taken to their respective social media handles to wish fans and netizens on Holi.

While some celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal have shared photos, others have shared their warm wishes. Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you all a #HappyHoli. May your day be filled with love, joy and vibrance! Play safe :)." Samantha took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote to wish her fans. Chiranjeevi and Ram Pothineni also wished happy Holi to fans.

Take a look at celeb wishes here:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and directed by Parasuram. Samantha, on the other hand, is juggling between the release two of her upcoming films Shaakuntahram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan and co starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, recently made her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu.

Also Read: Holi 2022: Rangu Rabba to Aalaporaan Thamizha: Songs that will lift your mood as you enjoy festival of colours