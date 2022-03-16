Holi 2022: Rangu Rabba to Aalaporaan Thamizha: Songs that will lift your mood as you enjoy festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in India. People throwing colours at each other and eat traditional food items at this festival. It holds great significance and a special place in the hearts of Indians as it welcomes the most beautiful spring season.

After two long years due to the pandemic, people are getting to celebrate Holi and this time will surely be a happy one. And how is any festival complete without music right? Although you may have hand full of colours, drinks, water balloons, food and etc, without some festive music, the mood doesn't even set right. So here are a few Holi songs from South you should put high music and dance your heart out with colours.

Alaporan Thamizhan

Need an energetic dance song, that can lift the mood instantly with happy vibes? Then, here it is, the perfect one, Thalapathy Vijay's dance moves, romance and beats of this song is a must add to your Holi playlist. In the muci by AR Rahman, the track is sung by Kailash Kher, Sathya Prakash, Deepak, Pooja AV and is the perfect celebratory number for the day of colours.

Holi Holi

If you are a Telugu person, the Holi Holi song needs no introduction. It is a must-track played everywhere on the day of colours. Giving a vibrant touch of folk music with upbeat moves, it is from Pawan Kalyan's classic movie Khushi and is sung by Mano and Swarnalatha.

Rangeli Holi

Want to witness classic Prabhas? Watch this Telugu song from his movie Chakram, which is all about celebrating each moment with loved ones. The music is by Chakri.

Melala Vedikudhu

This Tamil song of Ajith and Nayanthara from celebrates love with a pop of colours. Sung by Vijay Yesudas, K.G. Ranjith & Shweta Mohan, it is youthful and vibrant, which is all yi need to get the celebration started. And Holi gives a way to make the frames colourful while showing the young lovers making merry.

Rangu Rabba Rabba

Jr NTR and Ileana D's Cruz's Rangu Rabba Rabba is another classic Telugu song to be added to the list. Sung by Amalraj and Priya, the Holi track from Rakhi is high on energy and joy.

Comment down below and let us know which is your favourite Holi song. And here's us wishing you all a very colorful and safe Holi.