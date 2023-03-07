Holi 2023: Nani to Tamannaah Bhatia, here's how South celebs are celebrating the festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated today with joy and high spirits. It holds great significance and a special place in the hearts of Indians as it welcomes the most beautiful spring season. Families and friends gather to celebrate the festival with happiness and enjoy yummy delicacies as well.

From kids to old people, everyone is thrilled about the Holi festival. People gather with families and friends by throwing colours, and water on each other and dancing hearts out to the music. Holi also calls for huge parties, where people gather in large crowds to enjoy the festival of colours. Our celebs too leave no stone unturned to celebrate the festival and Holi is indeed their favorite one!

Let's look at how South celebs are celebrating Holi this year.

Nani reached Mumbai this morning to attend a Holi event and promote his upcoming film Dasara. The actor dressed up in traditional attire and attended a Holi event to celebrate with his fans. He opted for a yellow kurta pyjama and paired it with a matching Nehru jacket.

Dasara is touted to be a rural action drama, and is helmed by newcomer Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead of the film. Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew and others are also part of the film. Dasara is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, this year.



Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating Holi with her friends. The actress gathered with her friends at a party and is enjoying the festival of colours. She also took to Instagram and shared a pic posing with Pragya Jaiswal and others. The actress is seen covered with colours on her face and body as she posed for a pic. The Indian 2 actress also conveyed Holi wishes to fans.



Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating Holi in Nepal. The actress shared a few pics of herself as she enjoys Holi. Clad in a white ethnic suit and red dupatta, she is all smiles with red colour on her cheeks. The actress looks beautiful as always with no makeup and a simple look.

Tamannaah Bhatia is playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and others as well. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. She also has a Malayalam film Bandra co-starring actor Dileep. The film will feature Tamannaah in the Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi.