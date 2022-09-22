Hollywood director Adam McKay supports SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls Oscar snub ‘a travesty’
Hollywood director Adam McKay took to social media and shared his views on India not sending SS Rajamouli's RRR at the Oscars.
Several movie buffs are still digesting the fact that the Film Federation of India (FFI) did not send SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2022. Now, Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay, who is credited with projects like Don’t Look Up, The Big Short, Vice, etc. has reacted to the subject. He tweeted, “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR."
Snubbing RRR, the jury members of the FFI picked the Gujarati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the Oscars. Speculations were rife for some time that Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer will make it to the Oscars this year.
In the meantime, RRR's US distributor, Dylan Marchetti told Variety that he will be launching a campaign supporting the film. He plans to call on the 10,000 members of the Academy to vote for RRR in all the categories.
Previously, addressing a Questions and Answers session after the screening of RRR at the IFC Center, SS Rajamouli had opened up on the film's fate at the Oscars. He said, “Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work. I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change."
