Hollywood director Adam McKay supports SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls Oscar snub ‘a travesty’

Several movie buffs are still digesting the fact that the Film Federation of India (FFI) did not send SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2022. Now, Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay, who is credited with projects like Don’t Look Up, The Big Short, Vice, etc. has reacted to the subject. He tweeted, “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR."

Snubbing RRR, the jury members of the FFI picked the Gujarati film Chhello Show as India's official entry for the Best International Feature category at the Oscars. Speculations were rife for some time that Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer will make it to the Oscars this year.