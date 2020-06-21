Hollywood star James Cosmo drops a hint about Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram's storyline

Previously, it was reported that Dhanush will be essaying the role of a gangster in Madurai. But, now with the latest update shared by the Game of Thrones actor, it looks like there is a whole different twist in the tale.

The well-known Hollywood actor James Cosmo who featured in the popular show Game of Thrones, will be playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiram. In an interview with Times of India, the actor dropped a major hint about the upcoming film. The southern drama Jagame Thandhiram will feature Dhanush in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director Karthik Subbaraj. During the interview, James Cosmo states that his character of a powerful gangster brings on board Dhanush's character to clear out the mess caused by the rival gangster gang in London.

Previously, it was reported that Dhanush will be essaying the role of a gangster in Madurai. But, now with the latest update shared by the Game of Thrones actor, it looks like there is a whole different twist in the tale that the fans can expect in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. The makers of the gangster drama, Jagame Thandhiram had reportedly unveiled the motion poster of the film. The fans and followers of the Asuran actor gave the motion poster a thundering response and are waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

The film, Jagame Thandhiram first look features Dhanush in a never seen before look. Dhanush is simply acing his rugged gangster look. The actor was riding high on the success of his previous release Asuran. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film audiences and fans loved every single aspect of the intense drama. The film Asuran was helmed by Vetri Maaran.

