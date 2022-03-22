Home Minister Trailer OUT: Upendra's next is a perfect blend of comedy and action

After facing much delay, Upendra-led Home Minister will be making it to the theatres on 1 April. As the release date is getting close, the makers have outed the official trailer of this family entertainer. Helmed by Sujay K Srihari, the flick stars Vedhika, Tanya Hope, Chandini, Lasya, Shubha Raksha, Suman Ranganath, Ravi Bhat, Srinivas Murthy in pivotal roles, among others.

The trailer starts on a light note with romance and comedy and then moves to power-packed action. The clip includes some incredibly funny dialogues delivered with perfect timing. From the preview, the project seems like a total package incorporating comedy, romance, suspense, action, the works. Upendra will be seen playing the role of a Techie in the film, while Vedika will portray a Journalist.

Check out the trailer below:

Backed by S Poorna Chandru Naidu and Srikanth Veeramachineni, distribution for Home Minister has been handled by Bangalore Kumar Films. Ghibran has composed the music for Upendra's next and cinematography has been performed by S Kumar. Antony of 2.0 fame has edited the film.