Home Movie Review: Twitterati hail Rojin Thomas and Indrans' feel good comedy

Directed by Rojin Thomas, #Home is a relatable Malayalam comedy that narrates the story about kids, their parents and a grandfather who are stuck in a home, and how the family faces the ups and downs. Starring veteran actor Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Vijay Babu and Manju Pillai, Home has released today, on August 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

Home is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The comedy-family drama has managed to live up to the audience's expectations. One of the Twitter users, Tweeted, "Feel Good . Heart touching.Simple.connected story Indrans chettan." Veteran actor Indrans as a grandfather in the film has managed to grab all the attention along with a soulful storyline.

Take a look at what the audience has to say about the film:

Ahead of the release, Indrans said, "n my 40-year long career, I have seen Malayalam cinema changing. From old Malayalam cinema to new age Malayalam movies, I have seen it all. The only way to stay relevant in the industry is to adapt to the changes and go with the flow. When it comes to work, I am not rigid, nor do I have any demands from my directors or writers. I enjoy working with the new generation of actors and I am not reluctant to work with them. In fact, there’s so much that I get to learn from these young and budding artists. Talking about #Home, I am extremely happy to be a part of this project and glad the filmmakers considered me for this role."

