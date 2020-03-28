Home Quarantine sticker at Kamal Haasan’s residence REMOVED after it was mistaken for COVID 19

After Home Quarantine sticker at Kamal Haasan's residence was mistaken for COVID 19 sticker, the Chennai Corporation removed it to avoid rumors.

It has been five days since the nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a measure to keep Coronavirus from spreading. Kamal Haasan has been one of the active members on social media, who have been spreading awareness on social media. He has been advising people to follow the government’s advisory and stay at home. The Corporation of Chennai had earlier mounted a sticker on the outer wall of Kamal Haasan’s residence, stating that the members in the house are observing self-isolation.

The sticker was mistaken for COVID 19 sticker, which is being mounted on the homes of people who have tested positive for COVID 19 and social media was flooded with fake messages which claimed that Kamal Haasan has been infected. However, the true information came to light when the Corporation Commissioner issued a clarification. Cinema Express quoted the Commissioner as saying, “The sticker on Kamal Haasan’s residence says ‘We are in Home Quarantine to safeguard ourselves’. However, we removed the sticker to avoid rumours.”

It is to be noted that the actor turned politician had earlier issued a statement, in which he had mentioned that he would offer his residence to the Tamil Nadu Government to convert into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus affected patients. On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads.

