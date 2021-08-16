Home Trailer Out: Light hearted family drama highlights generation gap between parents & children

The intriguing trailer of the upcoming Malayalam family drama #Home is out. The fun and much-relatable trailer gives us a sneak peek into the world of Oliver Twist, a humble, technology-challenged father played by veteran actor Indrans. The story of the film revolves around him as he struggles to bond with his grown-up sons as they begin to drift apart and become more busy in the world of social media.

#Home is a light-hearted family film filled with emotions, happiness and hope. The upcoming family drama is set to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on 19th August. The film is written and directed by Rojin Thomas. Besides Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, the film also has Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

Veteran actor Indrans who plays the role of Oliver Twist opens up on playing this role which is relatable in the current times. He said, "I could completely relate to Oliver’s character. Just like him, I am not comfortable with technology and social media in real life. What really appealed to me about #Home is that it highlights the generation gap between parents and their children. The film is a contemporary and simple take on the most relatable issue that families deal with these days; that of a father trying hard to be his son’s best friend and to be a part of his world, while overcoming some hurdles, in this case- technology. The film is like a breath of fresh air that will keep viewers emotionally engrossed till the very end.” Talking about the happy collaboration once again with Vijay Babu, Indrans said, “Vijay Babu and I go back a long way and I have always enjoyed working with him. Reuniting with him for #Home was truly a homecoming experience."

