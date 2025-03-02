Hometown OTT release date: When and where to watch Rajeev Kanakala's new Telugu web series online
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Telugu web series titled Hometown before its digital premiere.
Hometown is an upcoming Telugu web series designed to entertain audiences with a slice-of-life story. Written and directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle, the show features several young talents like Rajeev Kanakala. Before exploring its storyline, let’s first find out when and where to watch it online.
When and where to watch Hometown
Hometown will start streaming on Aha from April 4 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote, "A journey of nostalgia, love, and ambition! Hometown is a story that feels like your own. #Hometown Streaming from April 4, only on Aha!"
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Hometown
Hometown tells the story of Srikanth, a young aspiring filmmaker who reflects on his past and the town that shaped him. As he looks back, he relives cherished moments of childhood, from his first love and close friendships to life-changing experiences like his first flight and heartbreak. Each episode unfolds with a mix of nostalgia and emotion, highlighting the ups and downs of growing up.
Rajeev Kanakala takes on a leading role in a web series for the first time, portraying Srikanth’s father. His character is a firm yet caring presence, playing a key role in his son's journey. The series beautifully captures the essence of family relationships, deep friendships, and the unforgettable milestones of youth, making it a heartfelt and relatable watch.
Cast and crew of Hometown
Hometown is helmed by Srikanth Reddy Palle, with a skilled team working behind the scenes. Dev takes charge of cinematography, while Gandhi handles the art direction. Sreedevi is responsible for designing the costumes. Carthick oversees the editing and the music is composed by Suresh Bobbili.
The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Sairam, Anirudh, Jhansi, Prajwal Yadma, and Jyothi.
Are you excited to watch Hometown on Aha? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
