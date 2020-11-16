Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys underwater scuba diving with husband Gautam Kitchlu; PHOTOS

The lovebirds can be seen enjoying water time and a breathtaking view of the azure blue waters in Maldives.

Kajal Aggarwal is currently holidaying in the exotic location of Maldives. The stunner is enjoying her honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu and every photo of them is sure to leave you green with envy. Kajal is having a gala time and her latest photos from underwater scuba diving with Gautam have managed to light up the Internet. The lovebirds can be seen enjoying water time and a breathtaking view of the azure blue waters in Maldives. Sharing one of the photos from her scuba diving session, Kajal wrote, "Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realize exist."

Meanwhile, Kajal sent wishes to her fans on Diwali. She wrote, "May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Wishing everyone a very." Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30th in Mumbai. Due to pandemic, only a few close friends and family members attended the wedding but the couple made sure to make it every bit of grand.

Post their wedding, Kajal shared a beautiful picture of herself kissing Gautam Kitchlu's hand and penned an emotional note, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

