  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view

Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as ever as she poses against the blue ocean, while Gautam Kitchlu captures the moment.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: November 10, 2020 03:41 pm
Kajal Aggarwal Gautam Kitchlu honeymoon photo Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are treating us with beautiful photos from their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple, who tied the knot on October 30th in Mumbai, is currently enjoying the best time of their life in Maldives. Recently, Kajal shared stunning pictures of herself in a red dress with Gautam as they posed against the crystal clear blue ocean. The new bride has now shared another beautiful picture of herself clicked by Gautam. One can see in the photo, the Singham actress looks gorgeous as ever as she enjoys the marvellous view while Gautam captures the moment. 

The newly wedded couple is staying at a private villa in Maldives. "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue," Gautam Kitchlu wrote on Instagram as she shared his picture from their honeymoon. Before dating each other for three years, Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal were friends for seven years. Meanwhile, check out stunning photos of Kajal Aggarwal and we just can't stop staring at it. 

Check it out:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@aasthasharma @conrad_maldives 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Post the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal penned a beautiful note for her husband alongside a beautiful picture. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s enjoy honeymoon in Maldives; See PHOTOS
Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in post wedding glow in these latest PHOTOS; See post
Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal changes her last name to Kitchlu: I love the sound of it but I am still acclimatizing
Kajal Aggarwal was all decked up in Manish Malhotra from head to toe for her first Karwa Chauth
Kajal Aggarwal's heartwarming picture with her sisters from the pre wedding festivities is full of love
Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu can’t let go of each other in this latest PHOTO from post wedding celebration
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement