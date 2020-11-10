Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view

Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous as ever as she poses against the blue ocean, while Gautam Kitchlu captures the moment.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are treating us with beautiful photos from their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple, who tied the knot on October 30th in Mumbai, is currently enjoying the best time of their life in Maldives. Recently, Kajal shared stunning pictures of herself in a red dress with Gautam as they posed against the crystal clear blue ocean. The new bride has now shared another beautiful picture of herself clicked by Gautam. One can see in the photo, the Singham actress looks gorgeous as ever as she enjoys the marvellous view while Gautam captures the moment.

The newly wedded couple is staying at a private villa in Maldives. "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue," Gautam Kitchlu wrote on Instagram as she shared his picture from their honeymoon. Before dating each other for three years, Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal were friends for seven years. Meanwhile, check out stunning photos of Kajal Aggarwal and we just can't stop staring at it.

Post the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal penned a beautiful note for her husband alongside a beautiful picture. She wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

Credits :Instagram

