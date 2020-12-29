Honeymoon Diaries: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV enjoy movie date by the beach in the Maldives

From snorkelling to enjoying movie date under the stars, the couple is enjoying every bit and have been sharing about it on social media.

Newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are having a gala time on their honeymoon in the Maldives. The couple, after celebrating Christmas with their family, headed to the Maldives for a peaceful and relaxing vacation. Niharika and Chaitanya have been sharing beautiful pictures from their vacay. From snorkelling to enjoying movie date under the stars, the couple is enjoying every bit and have been sharing about it on social media. Sharing a picture from their snorkelling session, Chaitanya JV wrote, "Some Sunday snorkelling with my dolphin." He has also been clicking a lot of photos of his ladylove while they enjoy their time together on a private island.Â

Niharika Konidela, actor and daughter of Naga Babu, got married to Chaitanya JV in Udaipur. It was a three-day-long wedding attended by all the family members including Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. It is an arranged marriage set up by Chiranjeevi Konidela. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. He is currently working as a Business Strategist at a MNC firm in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, check out their photos below:Â

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently turned a perfect host and was seen bonding with sisters Sreeja, Niharika at Christmas party. The RRR actor invited Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej and all his cousins for Christmas celebrations. Unfortunately, he has been tested positive a few days after the party.Â

Credits :Instagram

