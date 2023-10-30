Honeymoon to dinner dates: Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen moments on 3rd anniversary with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a heartwarming collection of photos that showcased their love and happiness. From tender kisses to seaside escapades, city strolls, and even adventurous treks, their journey together has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In one endearing photo, Kajal lovingly lands a kiss on her husband's cheek, a gesture of affection that speaks volumes about their bond. Against the serene backdrop of the seaside, they posed for the camera, radiating contentment and love.

An evening out in the city saw them sharing laughter and joy, while an adventurous trek saw Kajal playfully hopping onto her husband's back. Moments of relaxation during a vacation showcased the beauty of their companionship. The post was captioned, "Happy 3 years around the Sun, together, best friend."

Check out the post below

More about Kajal and Gautam

In the midst of a global lockdown, Kajal and Gautam's love story culminated in a heartwarming wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, along with their families, opted for an intimate celebration. Despite the challenges, they managed to coordinate their wedding outfits through video calls with designers.

On October 30, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu exchanged their vows in Mumbai. Kajal looked radiant in a red Anamika Khanna lehenga adorned with exquisite Kashmiri resham work. Their wedding was a beautifully understated affair, celebrating their love amidst the pandemic.

In January 2022, Kajal joyfully announced her pregnancy, expressing her excitement to meet her little one. Gautam Kitchlu also shared the news through pictures from their New Year celebration. Their journey into parenthood commenced, and on April 19, 2022, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, filling their hearts with gratitude and joy.

Kajal Aggarwal's work front

In May 2023, Kajal Aggarwal's last Tamil film was the horror comedy Karungaapiyam. The acclaimed actress has now come back to the Telugu film industry with the recently released action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, which features her alongside superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The popular actress is also one of the female stars in Indian 2, one of Tamil cinema's most anticipated movies. The social thriller, which reunites famous actor Kamal Haasan and master craftsman S Shankar, is set to be released in 2024. Later, in the forthcoming investigative thriller Sathyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal will reprise her role as a cop.

